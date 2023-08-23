Gold price prepares to extend upside ahead of US PMI data. Fed’s Barkin hopes that the US recession will be “less severe”. Strength in Gold prices has come from restrictive upside in US Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price prepares for fresh upside as yields struggle - August 23, 2023
- Miners hope to keep ‘gold shining’ in Mali despite ownership law - August 23, 2023
- Current Price of Platinum Today (Malaysia Ringgit) - August 23, 2023