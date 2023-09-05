Gold price refreshes a four-day low after a breakdown of the consolidation formed in a range of $1,939-$1,945 as the US Dollar Index extends its upside trend. The precious metal falls to near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,932.00. Still, it remains above the 20-day EMA, which indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.

