The XAU/USD trades at $2,392, losing more than 1% after reaching a high of $2,426. US Treasury bond yields are rising following a hotter-than-expected inflation report from the UK, sending US yields higher. US equities are mixed ahead of NVIDIA’s earnings report release, while the Greenback edges up.
