Gold prices continued to retreat on Tuesday as some traders booked profits after a strong run towards a one-year peak driven by the banking crisis ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,948.39 per ounce by 11: …
