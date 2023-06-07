Jewellers have increased the price of gold, raising it by Tk 1,750 to reach Tk 98,444 per bhori within just 10 days after the price of this precious metal was dropped. The decision was made by the Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring of the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) during a meeting held on Wednesday.
