(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Gold prices have seen support due to the current economic data in the US, Emkay Wealth Management said in a report. The latest data set has led to a belief that the US Fed will take a pause and hold interest rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Rallying On Hopes Of A Pause By US Fed - June 12, 2023
- Why gold price are rallying? What lies ahead for the yellow metal? Know here - June 12, 2023
- Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting - June 12, 2023