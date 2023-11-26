It is the highest price of gold as of Sunday (November 26). Earlier on November 19, the price of gold hit the highest record of Tk 1,06,376 per bhori. Now, gold of 22-carat will cost Tk 1,08,125 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price reaches record Tk 1.8125 lakh per bhori - November 26, 2023
- Kuwait’s Dar-Alsabaek: Gold Prices Exceeds USD 2,000 Oz Last Week’s Trading - November 26, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices On November 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - November 26, 2023