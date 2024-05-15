Gold prices in Tamil Nadu experienced a significant uptick on Wednesday, witnessing an increase of Rs 280 per sovereign. The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs. 53,800 per sovereign, marking a notable rise in comparison to previous days.
