This week has been a significant week for central banks. The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in ten years, the Federal Reserve indicated that a December rate hike may happen and President Trump named Powell as his choice for leader …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Reacts as Central Banks Start Major Change - November 4, 2017
- Four reasons why gold is dead money into year-end - November 3, 2017
- Bitcoin & Gold: A ‘Fair’ Comparison – O’Leary Ventures President - November 3, 2017