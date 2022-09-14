Gold Price Talking PointsThe price of gold gives back the advance from last week as the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) fuels specula …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to recapture $1,700 as DXY displays momentum loss - September 14, 2022
- Gold Price Rebound Fizzles Ahead Of 50-Day SMA - September 14, 2022
- Gold extends slide to a second session thanks to unexpected August rise in U.S. inflation - September 14, 2022