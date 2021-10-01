The euro declined sharply ahead of the preliminary Eurozone consumer price index (CPI) that is due in the morning session. Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that the headline CPI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- MCX Gold may trade in 45800-46800 range next week; selling pressure to continue in MCX silver at higher levels - October 1, 2021
- Gold price rebounds as demand for safe-havens rise - October 1, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rally Seems Overcooked Relative to Dip in Treasury Yields - October 1, 2021