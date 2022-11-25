The safe haven asset surged to US$2,052.60 an ounce in March but has suffered seven months of consecutive losses since.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rebounds. What role are rates and the US dollar playing in this? - November 24, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances eyeing $1,775, US NFP – Confluence Detector - November 24, 2022
- Gold prices flat; set for small weekly gain on hopes of dovish Fed - November 24, 2022