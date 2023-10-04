The price of 22-carat gold has decreased by Tk1,167 per bhori to Tk97,044. The new rates will be effective from Thursday, according to a Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) release issued on Wednesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price reduced to Tk97k per bhori - October 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates losses near the $1,800 mark - October 4, 2023
- Gold’s Downward Dance – Unraveling The Commodities 1.3% Dip In Value This October - October 4, 2023