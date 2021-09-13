Gold price remains at Rs 48,600 per 10g

Ahmedabad: Gold price stays at Rs 48,600 per 10g on Monday. Prices of the yellow metal remained the same as on Saturday. Prices, however, have fallen by Rs 600 in about a fortnight, from the recent …
