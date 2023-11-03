Gold price attracts some buying for the second straight day, though the upside remains capped. A positive risk tone caps gains for the metal amid the uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path. Traders now look to the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP …
