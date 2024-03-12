Gold price meets with some supply and snaps a nine-day winning streak to a record peak. The downtick could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the crucial US CPI report. Bets for a June Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price remains depressed below all-time peak, downside seems limited ahead of US CPI - March 12, 2024
- Gold prices in Amman Today Tuesday, March 12 - March 12, 2024
- Gold prices in Riyadh today, Tuesday 12 March - March 12, 2024