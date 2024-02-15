Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates in a tight range ahead of the monthly United Sales Retail Sales data for January. The consensus shows a moderate decline in sales as households spent heavily in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold trades below $2,000/oz; IEA demand forecast weighs on oil - February 15, 2024
- Gold price remains on backfoot amid dwindling Fed rate-cut expectations - February 15, 2024
- Gold prices see a decline of Rs 80 while silver experiences a surge of Rs 600 - February 15, 2024