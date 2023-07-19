Gold price has turned quiet after printing a fresh seven-week high at $1,984.25 on Tuesday. The precious metal has rebounded after testing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.947.28. Momentum oscillators indicate sheer strength in the upside bias. The yellow metal is approaching the psychological resistance of $2,000.00.
