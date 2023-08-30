Gold price oscillates around $1,935.00 as investors shift focus to US ADP Employment data. US firms invite fewer applications for jobs as resignations drop. Investors hope that the Fed will not raise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price remains sideways as investors await private labor market report - August 30, 2023
- Gold prices in Japan soar past 10,000 yen per gram amid economic uncertainty - August 30, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices jump Dh2 per gram, hitting nearly 3-week high - August 30, 2023