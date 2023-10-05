Gold price strives for a direction despite easing labor market conditions. The US economy could lose its resilience if the Nonfarm Payrolls report misses expectations. The latest US Services PMI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set to break longest losing streak in 7 years as bond sell-off cools - October 5, 2023
- Gold price remains sideways despite weak US data - October 5, 2023
- Gold potential buy entry: leveraging the bullish pullback in a bearish trend - October 5, 2023