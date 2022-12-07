KATHMANDU, Dec 7: The price of gold has remained stable in the domestic market today. The price of fine gold remained stagnant at Rs 99,300 per tola on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Associations.
