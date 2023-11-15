Gold price holds steady below the weekly high and seems poised to appreciate further. Bets that the Fed is done raising rates keep the USD depressed and lend some support. The prevalent risk-on mood might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and cap gains.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price remains supported by dovish Fed expectations and weaker US Dollar - November 14, 2023
- Gold futures post biggest daily gain in nearly a month after U.S. inflation data - November 14, 2023
- October CPI report: Dow ends almost 500 points higher, Treasury yields drop after subdued inflation data - November 14, 2023