In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 56,400, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,800 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price remains unchanged; silver price falls Rs 200 to Rs 56,400 per kg - October 19, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower on steady dollar, Fed rate-hike jitters - October 18, 2022
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday - October 18, 2022
Discussion about this post