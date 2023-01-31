Gold price remain unchanged, while silver price saw an increase of Rs 200 per kilogram on Friday. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 57,440. Silver was selling at Rs 72,400 per kg. The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday’s close.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price remains unchanged, silver rises by Rs 200 - January 31, 2023
- Gold price remain unchanged, trades at Rs 57,440; silver hikes by Rs 200 - January 30, 2023
- Gold prices climb on God of Wealth Day - January 30, 2023