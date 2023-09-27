Gold price finds some support near the $1,900 mark, albeit fails to attract any buyers. A weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though bullish USD caps gains. The Fed’s hawkish tone and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD appears a ‘sell on bounce’ trade amid a Death Cross - September 27, 2023
- Gold price remains vulnerable near one-month low on bullish USD, Fed rate hike bets - September 27, 2023
- Gold at 1-month trough as higher US rates dominate sentiment - September 27, 2023