Gold prices retreated on Monday as the dollar advanced on Friday’s strong US jobs numbers, while traders also positioned for inflation readings this week which could influence the Fed’s interest rate decision. Spot gold fell 1% to $1,988.25 per ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price retreats below $2,000 on strong US jobs growth - April 10, 2023
- Gold and silver investments: Which is better? - April 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends decline after losing $2,000 - April 10, 2023