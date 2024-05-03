Gold price remains upward biased, though it has remained at around the $2,280-$2,340 range during the week. It should be said that momentum is still favoring a resumption of the uptrend, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing above the 50-midline. Nevertheless, downside risks remain if XAU/USD tumbles below $2,300.
