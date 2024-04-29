Gold price remains upwardly biased, though to extend its gains, buyers need to reclaim the April 26 high of $2,352, so they can remain hopeful of challenging higher prices. The next resistance would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price retreats modestly, ahead of crucial Fed rate decision - April 29, 2024
- Gold price uptrend continues as traders anticipate upcoming Fed decision - April 29, 2024
- 4 Gold Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on Solid Price Trends - April 29, 2024