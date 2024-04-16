Gold prices edged higher late in Tuesday’s North American session, gaining 0.22% following a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Economic data from the United States (US) was mixed, though Monday’s Retail Sales report and Powell’s remarks kept US Treasury yields higher, capping the yellow metal’s advance.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here’s how much the price of gold has risen since March 1 - April 16, 2024
- Gold price rises amid Fed Powell’s comments, Middle East tensions - April 16, 2024
- Gold prices will reach $3K in coming months: Analyst - April 16, 2024