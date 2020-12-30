According to HDFC Securities, gold prices on Monday increased Rs 185 to Rs 49,757 per 10 gram in the national capital. In the global market, the yellow metal traded at $1,885 per ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Rises by Rs 480 to Reach Rs 50,210; Silver Price Stands at Rs 68,900 - December 29, 2020
- Government-Run Gold Bonds Available Till Friday. 10 Things To Know - December 29, 2020
- Gold rises as dollar dips on prospect of higher U.S. aid - December 29, 2020