Gold prices rose Rs 540 from yesterday’s close on Saturday, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,070, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, however, fell Rs 200 to Rs 65,250 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rises by Rs 540 to Rs 56,070, silver price falls Rs 200 - March 10, 2023
- Gold price rebounds as US dollar retraces from 3-month high. Should you buy? - March 10, 2023
- Disney Softens Prices for Oscars Commercials - March 10, 2023