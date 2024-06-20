fine gold is being traded at Rs 142,800 per tola today, up from Rs 142,200 per tola on Wednesday. The price of fine gold had remained stable at Rs 142,200 since Monday. Similarly, Tejabi gold is being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Increase 13.5% YTD: 4 Market Outperformers - June 20, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reconquers the $2,350 mark - June 20, 2024
- Gold price rises by Rs 600 per tola in domestic market - June 20, 2024