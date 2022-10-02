Gold gained 0.68% on Saturday, however, it was set for a weekly decline as signs of faster rupee recovery and easing inflation dented sentiments. The gold price rose by Rs1,000 per tola and Rs857 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages - October 2, 2022
- Gold price rises by Rs1000, sells at Rs146,500 per tola - October 2, 2022
- Gold Rates, October 2: Yellow Metal Prices See A Slight Dip Today | Check Revised Rates In Your City - October 1, 2022