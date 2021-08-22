Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has decided to increase the price of gold in the domestic market by Tk 1,516 per bhori. The new rate will be effective from Sunday (Aug 22), says a press …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rises by Tk 1,516 per bhori - August 22, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 22 Aug 2021: Gold down by Rs 9,000 from all-time highs, check prices in Indian cities - August 22, 2021
- Gold ekes out gains as virus fears buoy appeal - August 22, 2021