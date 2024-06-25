Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,12,978 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk96,835 per bhori. Besides, for the traditional method, the price of gold will be Tk80,062 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rises by Tk1,400 per bhori - June 25, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Tests Trendline Support Amid Bearish Flag Pattern - June 25, 2024
- Will gold price continue to rebound from $2,315 amid an improving economic outlook? - June 25, 2024