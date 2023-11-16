Metal prices were falling in early trading, with worries about demand and economic growth putting pressure on commodities. Three-month copper was down 0.3% to $8,251 a metric ton while aluminum was 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices tick higher on Fed pause expectations - November 16, 2023
- Gold Price Rises, Other Metals Fall Amid Growth Concerns - November 16, 2023
- Gold price spikes on hopes of Fed rate cuts - November 16, 2023