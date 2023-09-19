The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 150 during Tuesday’s early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver fell Rs 200 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.
