The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 330 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 800,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 61,090, silver jumps Rs 800 to Rs 74,000 - November 10, 2023
- Scorpio Gold Prices Private Placement at $0.02 per Unit - November 10, 2023
- Gold slumps to weekly loss on hawkish Fed talk, waning Middle East fear trade - November 10, 2023