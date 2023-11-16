The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 440 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,040, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 1,700, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,700.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 1,700 to Rs 74,700 - November 15, 2023
- Gold hits one-week high on expectations of Fed rate cuts - November 15, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as firm dollar offsets support from dovish Fed expectations - November 15, 2023