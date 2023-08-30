Gold rose for a third straight session on Wednesday … according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Investors now await the PCE price index on Thursday and the nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. “The smart rally in the past week suggests traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rises to near month high on weak US data - August 30, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as more weak US data boosts Fed rate-pause bets - August 30, 2023
- Will weak economic data dampen gold rebound? - August 30, 2023