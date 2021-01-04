Gold price soared to the highest level in two months as traders looked ahead to the upcoming run-off election in Georgia. This senatorial election will determine who will lead the senate in the first …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold prices surge 2.5% to kick off new year, move above key level at $1,900 - January 4, 2021
- Gold price rockets ahead of georgia senate election - January 4, 2021
- Gold prices surge 2.5% above key level at $1,900 to kick off new year - January 4, 2021