Gold price rockets toward $2,000 as Fed stimulus sinks dollar

Gold rocketed to record peaks at $1,975 on Tuesday while the US dollar plumbed two-year lows as investors wagered the Federal Reserve would reaffirm its super-easy policy outlook this week.
