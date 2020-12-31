Led by risk aversion, safe-haven buying, and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Gold Futures moved to an all-time high of Rs 56,191 per 10 grams at MCX, rising by almost 43% in the year, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price rose 28% in 2020; check out targets for next year - December 31, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat-lined below $1900 level amid thin liquidity - December 31, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain bullish in 2021 as central banks keep supporting recovery - December 31, 2020