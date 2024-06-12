Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days. Diminishing odds for a September Fed rate cut underpin the USD and act as a headwind. Investors now look to the US CPI and FOMC policy decision for a fresh directional impetus.
