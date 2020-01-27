The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 86.11 to 1. Gold prices jumped Rs 657 to Rs 40,814 per 10 grams in Mumbai’s bullion market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price sees massive jump to Rs 40,814 per 10 grams on coronavirus outbreak - January 27, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Bears seek 5-wave correction to 61.8% Fibo retracement - January 27, 2020
- Alacer Gold : Still A Quality Gold Miner Despite Lower Gold Production Guidance For 2020 - January 27, 2020