Gold price in Pakistan regained its shine on Wednesday as the rate rose over 1% in the local bullion market owing to a steep decline in the rupee value. According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price settles at Rs 197,100 per tola - March 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fades upside momentum on firmer United States data, Treasury bond yields - March 1, 2023
- Higher gold prices push Harmony’s HY profits up a third - March 1, 2023