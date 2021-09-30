Gold price shoots higher on US labor data disappointment

Gold prices advanced past the key $1,750 level on Thursday as investors sought haven after a new labor report pointed to an uneven recovery in the US jobs market. Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,757.38 per …
