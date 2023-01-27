The per-tola price of 24-karat gold spiked on Friday and surpassed the psychological barrier of Rs200,000 on the back of rupee depreciation. According to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price shoots to record high, now stands at Rs202,500 per tola - January 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Trader Reaction to $1947.90 Sets the Tone on Friday - January 27, 2023
- Gold rally pauses around 9-month highs as U.S. inflation data elicits mild reaction - January 27, 2023