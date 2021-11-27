Gold price slides down a notch in Pakistan

The price of gold slumped Saturday by Rs2,400 in Pakistan. A tola of 24k-gold is now selling at Rs122,800. It recorded an overall decrease of Rs1,000 compared to the preceding week. According to the …
