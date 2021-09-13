Bullion prices witnessed a decline with Gold prices reported first weekly loss in last five weeks on US FED jitters of asset tapering.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price slips on US Fed tapering concerns; expect bullion rates to trade sideways to up this week - September 13, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal edges higher to trade near Rs 46,900. Time to take positions? - September 13, 2021
- Gold Price Today Falls Below Rs 46,900, 1-Month Low; Silver Sees Huge Drop; Time to Buy? - September 13, 2021